Pakistan Resolved to Work with Iran in War on Terrorism: Army Chief

Islam Times - Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Asim Munir expressed his country’s determination to cooperate with Iran in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan considers Iran’s security as its own security and remains steadfast in combatting terrorism, the general stated.

He also hailed the results of his July visit to Tehran and meetings with senior officials, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

For his part, Amirabdollahian pointed to the agreements on the security and border issues, reached during his meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

He noted that the Pakistani Army’s support for the bilateral security deals will help accelerate their implementation.

The Iranian foreign minister also described the agreements on security and border affairs, concluded during the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan’s recent visit to Tehran, as a new chapter in cooperation between the two neighbors.

The two officials also discussed a broad range of regional and international issues, including the latest developments in Afghanistan.

