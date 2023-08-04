North Korea: US Arms to Taiwan A Dangerous Provocation

Islam Times - North Korea has strongly condemned a US weapons aid package to Taiwan, accusing the United States of driving tensions in the region to "another ignition point of war.”

China has sovereignty over Taipei. The US recognizes that sovereignty but regularly violates its own stated policy. The island has become a major bone of contention between Beijing and Washington.

In response, China’s defense ministry warned the United States against going further down a “wrong and dangerous” path.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday the US must stop all forms of “military collusion” with Taiwan.

The ministry further emphasized that China’s People’s Liberation Army is closely monitoring the situation in the Taiwan Strait and is always on high alert.

On Thursday, North Korea denounced the US provocation.

In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, Maeng Yong Rim, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's Chinese affairs department, said the plan is a “dangerous political and military provocation” and a “flagrant violation of the ‘One-China’ principle.”

The United States unveiled an aid package for Taiwan worth up to $345 million last week. The package was a part of up to $1 billion worth of weapons aid authorized by Congress for Taiwan in the 2023 budget.