0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 02:37

Soaring UK Mortgage Costs ‘Affecting Mental Health of Almost A Third of People’

Story Code : 1073713
Soaring UK Mortgage Costs ‘Affecting Mental Health of Almost A Third of People’
For people with existing mental health problems, nearly four in 10 said the rising costs had worsened their mental health, The Independent reported.
 
Mind, the UK’s biggest mental health charity, also said it had seen a 55% increase in the number of people contacting its Infoline over the last 18 months about financial difficulties, including welfare, unemployment and personal debt.
 
The charity’s survey of 3,015 respondents across England and Wales in March and April came before Thursday’s news that the Bank of England had raised interest rates to 5.25% from 5%.
 
The hike, which is yet another bid to get inflation under control, will put more pressure on mortgage holders.
 
Mind’s survey – carried out by Censuswide – suggested that 29% of people had been affected by hearing about or experiencing increasing mortgage costs over the last year.
 
Ten percent said that it had affected their mental health a lot, the charity added.
 
For people with existing mental health problems, some 36% said the increasing mortgage costs had made their mental health worse.
 
Vicki Nash, Mind’s associate director of external affairs, said financial difficulties and mental health problems “often form a vicious cycle”.
 
She said, “As we continue to grapple with the rising cost of living, news of yet another possible increase in mortgage rates will be difficult for many families to bear."
 
“Money problems and mental health often form a vicious cycle, and when we’re struggling to deal with one, the other can become much harder to manage, particularly when it threatens to impact our housing situation," she added.
 
“We know some people are becoming so unwell that they need hospital treatment for their mental health," she said.
 
“When this happens the care they receive when they leave hospital is critical so we are calling for the introduction of comprehensive welfare checks, including of people’s financial situation," Nash added.
 
“These figures show this is a mental health emergency that everyone is going to need help to deal with. We know we can’t fix the cost-of-living crisis but support for your mental health is out there, and we are here for you," she said.
 
“This includes through Mind’s Infoline, online community, Side by Side and the useful information on our website that will be available throughout this difficult period,” she added.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023