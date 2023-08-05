Russia: Ukraine Loses Over 43,000 Soldiers Since Start of Counteroffensive

Islam Times - Since the start of the so-called 'offensive,' the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 43,000 soldiers in June-July. This number does not include the injured, who were evacuated to hospitals in Ukraine and abroad, foreign mercenaries as well as the soldiers that were neutralized in long-range high-precision strikes in rear areas, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

As many as 4,900 units of different military equipment have been destroyed on the line of contact since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive, including 1,800 tanks and armored combat vehicles, the ministry also stated.

Russian forces repelled 8 Ukrainian attacks conducted a counterattack and took more advantageous positions near Donetsk direction, the ministry said.

The Kiev regime has lost over 1,800 tanks and armored combat vehicles on the frontline, including 25 Leopards during its counteroffensive, the ministry stressed.

"The total losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, four cars, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount, and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russian forces took better positions following a counterattack.

The ministry mentioned that the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman direction. According to the Russian side, Ukraine lost 130 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 70 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of [Russia’s] Western grouping of forces continue offensive operations on a broad front and have taken more advantageous positions in the areas of the settlements of Olshana, Petropavlovka and Tokarovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.

Kiev has also lost 76 US-made M777 artillery systems, 84 self-propelled artillery systems from Western countries over the two months of its counteroffensive operation, it added, RIA Novosti reported.