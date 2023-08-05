Trump Says Election Charges Are Political ‘Persecution’ After Court Hearing

Islam Times - Donald Trump said his court appearance marks a “sad day for America” after the former president pleaded not guilty to charges relating to efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

Moments earlier at a court in Washington, DC the former president, 77, denied four counts including conspiracy to defraud the United States.

His motorcade arrived at E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse after he flew from New Jersey to Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Barriers have been erected outside the court which sits within sight of the US Capitol building stormed by Trump’s supporters on January 6, 2021.

The accusations mark the Republican frontrunner’s third criminal indictment since March and threaten to derail his bid to return to the White House.

The former president is facing a total of 78 charges across three criminal cases in three jurisdictions. These include 44 federal charges and 34 state charges. Trump has denied wrongdoing in each case.

There could be further charges yet to come regarding the actions Trump and his associates allegedly undertook in Georgia to challenge his loss. These include claims Trump called secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, telling him he needed to “find 11,780” votes.

An indictment in a state-level inquiry by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could arrive in August.

Speaking on the tarmac before boarding his private jet, Trump said the case against him is “persecution of a political opponent” and “was never supposed to happen in America”, The Telegraph reported.