0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 03:10

Poll: Half Still Say US Economy Is Getting Worse

Story Code : 1073722
Poll: Half Still Say US Economy Is Getting Worse
The CNN poll found that 51 percent of Americans said the economy is still in a downturn and conditions are continuing to worsen, while another 28 percent said an economic recovery has yet to start, but conditions are no longer getting worse.
 
Just 1 in 5 Americans said the US economy is beginning to recover from its recent problems, according to the poll.
 
While a majority of Americans still have relatively negative views on the economy, Thursday’s poll represents a slight improvement over December, when 53 percent said the economy was getting worse and 30 percent said it was stable but not yet improving.
 
Three-quarters of respondents in the most recent poll rated the economy poorly, down slightly from May, when 76 percent of Americans said the economic conditions in the country were somewhat or very poor. Last summer, 82 percent rated the economy poorly.
 
Even as Americans remain doubtful about where the economy is headed, recent indicators have been mostly positive. US gross domestic product grew at a 2.4 percent rate in the second quarter of 2023, exceeding the 1.8 percent economists expected.
 
Inflation has also continued to subside after reaching record highs last summer, slowing to 3 percent in June to mark its smallest annual increase in over two years.
 
The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS from July 1-31 with 1,279 US adults and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023