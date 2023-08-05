0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 03:20

Turkish Police Arrest 17 ISIL Terrorists in Istanbul

Story Code : 1073725
The suspects, who are believed to be operating as part of the terrorist group and traveling to and from conflict zones, were arrested in an operation launched in four districts of Istanbul, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
 
In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization, Anadolu reported.
 
The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.
 
In response, Turkey has launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.
