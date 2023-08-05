0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 03:25

Denmark to Tighten Border Controls after Quran Burnings

Story Code : 1073728
Denmark to Tighten Border Controls after Quran Burnings
“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.
 
Tighter border controls will initially be in place until August 10, it said.
 
Far-right activists in Denmark and Sweden have burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.
 
“The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on,” Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a statement last week, Al Jazeera reported.
 
The decision to tighten border controls with more checks of travelers arriving in Denmark follows a similar move by Sweden.
 
Both governments have condemned the burnings and said they are considering new laws that could stop them. But domestic critics say any such decisions would undermine freedom of speech that is protected in their constitutions.
 
The public burnings in front of the Iraqi, Egyptian and Turkish embassies in the Scandinavian countries have sparked widespread outrage across Muslim countries, with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Morocco, Qatar and Yemen lodging protests in response.
 
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last month approved a resolution on religious hatred and bigotry following several burnings.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023