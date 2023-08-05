0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 03:26

Pakistan’s National Assembly Likely to Be Dissolved on August 9

Sharif made the announcement during a dinner hosted for the members of his ruling coalition on Thursday, a senior government minister who attended the meeting told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.
 
Sharif has been in power since April last year when his predecessor Imran Khan was removed following a no-confidence vote in parliament.
 
The dissolution of the National Assembly sets the stage for general elections later this year.
 
Pakistan’s constitution says if the assembly is dissolved on time, which is August 12, the elections will take place within 60 days.
 
However, if the dissolution takes place even a day earlier, that period is extended to 90 days.
 
If the assembly is dissolved on August 9, as announced by Sharif, the elections will be held in November under the supervision of a caretaker government, as mandated by the constitution.
 
The names of the caretaker prime minister and other top functionaries are likely to be announced over the weekend.
 
Pakistan’s economy, racked by record inflation and a declining rupee, remains fragile, despite securing a last-minute financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in June.
