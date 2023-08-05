0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 04:09

Russian MOD: Port City Targeted by Naval Drones

Story Code : 1073739
Russian MOD: Port City Targeted by Naval Drones
Ukrainian forces attempted to attack the city of Novorossiysk, which hosts a major Russian naval base, using two unmanned boats, both of which were detected and destroyed, the Russian military said.
 
Emergency services previously confirmed the sound of “explosions” in the area, according to RIA Novosti, but officials have yet to share further details.
 
Multiple videos shared by Readovka, Mash, SHOT and other popular digital media showed what appeared to be gunfire by a patrol boat, and an unidentified object burning and exploding not far from the shore.
 
The sound of the blast was reportedly heard in nearby coastal settlements of Myskhako, Yuzhnaya Ozereevka and Abrau-Dyurso.
 
The Russian military has repeatedly reported Ukrainian attempts to strike vessels and port cities using naval drones, most of which have been intercepted by Russian defense systems. Moscow has also accused the Ukrainian forces of taking advantage of grain corridors to stage attacks.
 
On Wednesday, Ukraine attacked a Russian military ship which was escorting a civilian vessel in the Black Sea, with a speedboat-type drone, according to the Defense Ministry. The ministry reported a similar attack on Tuesday, claiming it involved three naval drones targeting civilian Russian vessels sailing towards the Bosphorus. The convoys’ escorts thwarted the attacks in both cases.
 
CNN recently claimed to have gained rare access to a secret Ukrainian naval facility that was used to set the stage for a maritime drone attack on the Crimean Bridge in which two civilians were killed.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023