0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 08:42

Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt

Story Code : 1073818
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Speaking to mark 86 years since the founding of Venezuela's National Guard, an anniversary which fell on the same day as the failed assassination attempt five years ago, Maduro alleged US and Colombian involvement in the attack, RT reported.
 
The president spoke of “the personal and direct involvement that former US President Donald Trump had, the White House, in ordering the Colombian president to prepare the attack,” which he added was carried out by a “terrorist group” organized in Venezuela’s neighboring state.
 
Maduro went on to claim that the subsequent investigation uncovered the role played by Colombia’s then-president, Juan Manuel Santos, saying he was “the direct operator from Bogota” who financed and planned the murder plot just days before he was set to leave office.
 
Washington and Bogota have denied any role in the attack, with then-US national security advisor John Bolton suggesting in 2018 that it was instead “a pretext set up by the regime itself.”
 
The August 4, 2018 assassination attempt occurred as Maduro delivered an outdoor speech in Caracas to members of the National Guard, with two drones equipped with explosives detonating over the area. A number of soldiers were reportedly injured in the blasts, though the attack resulted in no casualties and did not harm Maduro.
 
Footage of the incident captured the explosions, with Maduro’s bodyguards seen leaping to protect the president with ballistic shields before whisking him away.
 
Seventeen suspects were ultimately convicted on August 4 last year, following 91 separate hearings. Twelve of them were handed 30-year sentences for crimes including attempted murder and treason, while the remaining five face prison terms of 20, 16, eight and five years, respectively, for conspiracy and terrorism.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023