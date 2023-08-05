0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 08:45

African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans

The Economic Community of West African States has already sanctioned the junta in Niamey over last week’s military coup and demanded the restoration of ousted president Mohamed Bazoum before Sunday.
 
Even as Nigeria sent diplomats to its northern neighbor, its capital Abuja was hosting a planning meeting of ECOWAS chiefs of staff. Notably absent were Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Guinea.
 
“All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out here, including the resources needed, the how and when we are going [to] deploy the force,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.
 
Musah added that the final decision will be made at the political level, but that ECOWAS will not telegraph when and where it will strike.
 
“ECOWAS will not be used for coups. Democracy is what we stand for and democracy is what we will sustain,” General Christopher Gwabin Musa, chief of Nigeria’s defense staff said.
 
On Thursday, Bazoum appealed directly to the US to intervene. Washington has some 1,000 troops in Niger. Niger’s former colonial master France has another 1,500 troops on the same mission.
