UN: Around 600 ’Israeli’ Settler Attacks over Past Six Months

Islam Times - The United Nations warned Friday of a dramatic rise in West Bank settler attacks on Palestinian people and property, with nearly 600 such incidents registered so far this year.

“That’s an average of 99 incidents every month, and a 39-percent-increase compared with the monthly average of the whole of 2022, which is 71,” spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.

And that comes after “the number of such incidents in 2022 was already the highest since we started recording them in 2006,” he said.

Laerke warned that Palestinian Bedouin and other herding communities were particularly vulnerable.

Since the start of 2022, he added that OCHA had documented the displacement of at least 399 people from seven Palestinian herding communities amid settler violence.

“Three of those communities had been completely emptied out, while there were only a few families remaining in the others,” Laerke said, noting that “The reason for leaving cited most often is settler activities, including violence and settlement expansion which results in the loss of the herders’ access to grazing land.”

He further cautioned that “The threat of demolition of homes and other property by ‘Israeli’ authorities was also cited.”

“OCHA has launched an urgent assessment of the humanitarian needs of sixty Palestinian herding communities directly affected by the worsening situation,” Laerke said.

He stressed that “‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law. They deepen humanitarian needs due to their impact on livelihoods, food security and access to essential services.”

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it had recorded 591 settler-related incidents in the territory in the first six months of 2023 resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both.