New Strategic Systems, AI-Powered Missiles Delivered to IRGC Navy

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy forces on Saturday received a series of new indigenous military hardware, including drone, electronic warfare system and cruise and ballistic missiles equipped with artificial intelligence.

Among the new weaponry are various types of reconnaissance, combat, offense and spy drones, different types of logistical and command vehicles and electronic warfare systems such as air defense equipment.

The IRGC Navy has also taken delivery of trucks equipped with cruise missile launchers, paired with radar systems and hundreds of cruise and ballistic missiles with ranges from 300 to 1,000 kilometers.

A number of specialized missile, drone and electronic warfare systems were among the other products unveiled on Saturday.

The military equipment have been manufactured by the IRGC, the defense ministry, and the domestic knowledge-based companies.

In a speech during the ceremony, Major General Salami said the presence of the enemies in the region was an opportunity for Iran to further develop its power to counter them.

He stated Iran rose to power amid sanctions, adding the key part of Iran’s power is "invisible".

The top general noted that the country has made plans to overcome the enemy.

In remarks at the event, Rear Admiral Tangsiri described the new weapons as a “major and effective step” in the expansion of the IRGC Navy’s combat capabilities.

He noted that the new cruise and ballistic missiles are powered by artificial intelligence, have longer ranges, can be prepared for launch instantly, defeat the enemy’s electronic warfare, and hit the targets from various directions.

The commander also explained that the new drones have a longer flight endurance, their warheads have become larger and heavier, and can be used in electronic warfare, detonate mobile targets, and pinpoint the naval targets with great accuracy.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.

The new gear, including missiles, drones and electronic warfare systems, were handed over to the IRGC naval forces during a ceremony attended by IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami and IRCG Navy commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.