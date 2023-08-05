0
Saturday 5 August 2023 - 23:57

Pakistan: Court Sentences Ex-PM Khan to 3 years in Prison

Story Code : 1073929
The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership minister from 2018 to 2022 to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees [$635,000].
 
“Judge Humayun Dilawar announced that involvement in corrupt practices has been proven,” Pakistan TV said on Saturday.
 
For his part, Khan’s lawyer Intezar Panjotha unveiled that police arrested Khan from his residence. “We are filing a petition against the decision in high court,” Panjotha added.
 
Khan was not present in court for the hearing. Over 150 cases were brought against him since he was ousted in April last year.
 
He has denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges are politically motivated.
