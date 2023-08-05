“Israelis” Protest Against Ben-Gvir During His Vacation in Paphos, Cyprus

Islam Times - “Israeli” demonstrators gathered on Saturday morning in Paphos, Cyprus to protest outside the hotel where the “Israeli” entity’s “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is staying for vacation.

"It must be nice to sleep in a democracy," the “Israeli” demonstrators shouted at the minister. Video footage of the demonstration sees “Israelis” blaring horns and holding signs outside the hotel.

With the permission of the police, the protesters also intend to hold a loud procession around the hotel. Most of the “Israelis” at the demonstration also reportedly live in the city.

At the same time, several people demonstrated on Saturday morning in Caesarea in the “Israeli” entity, in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, Walla reported.

"We came to make a morning march in the sands behind this fortified palace," said the demonstrators.

Ben-Gvir reportedly arrived at the hotel on Friday night.