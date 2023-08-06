0
Sunday 6 August 2023 - 00:00

Saudi Arabia Extends Oil-Production Cut

Story Code : 1073931
Saudi Arabia Extends Oil-Production Cut
State news agency SPA cited an official source at the energy ministry as saying that with the kingdom’s voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, production for September will be around nine million barrels per day [bpd].
 
“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the source said, as quoted by Reuters, adding that the cut may be “extended, or extended and deepened.”
 
Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak announced shortly after the Saudi statement that Moscow will slash oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.
 
OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries [OPEC], and allies [including Russia] agreed in October to cut its output by about 2% of world demand from last November until the end of 2023. The group later agreed to further curbs, all in an effort to balance out the market.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023