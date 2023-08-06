0
Sunday 6 August 2023 - 00:02

Bahrainis Rally in Support of Holy Quran

Story Code : 1073932
Bahrainis Rally in Support of Holy Quran
The demonstrators took to the streets in Bahrain’s major cities after Friday prayers to voice their support for the holy Muslim book and the Islamic sanctities.
 
Holding the Holy Quran high in their hands, the participants chanted slogans in support of Islam and in denunciation of the crime of insulting the world’s religions in the West.
 
The demonstrators also held the portraits of Bahrain’s leading cleric and resistance leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, who censured the burning of copies of the sacred Muslim book as an “awful ancient absurdity.”
 
Under police protection on Thursday, the members of “Danske Patrioter” — a Danish far-right and anti-Islam extremist group — continued the widely-condemned act of Quran desecration for the fourth consecutive day in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen.
 
The ultranationalist group burned the holy Muslim book in front of the Turkish, Iraqi, Egyptian, Saudi Arabian, and Iranian embassies as it chanted slogans against Islam.
 
The extremist group also live-streamed the sacrilegious act on its Facebook account.
 
Earlier in the day, a 47-year-old Swedish woman desecrated the Holy Quran in Bromma, in the western part of Stockholm, under full protection of the Swedish police.
 
Over the past month, the holy Muslim book has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements multiple times in Sweden and Denmark.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023