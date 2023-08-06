Bahrainis Rally in Support of Holy Quran

Islam Times - Bahraini people have staged protests to express their strong condemnation of the recurring acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

Holding the Holy Quran high in their hands, the participants chanted slogans in support of Islam and in denunciation of the crime of insulting the world’s religions in the West.

The demonstrators also held the portraits of Bahrain’s leading cleric and resistance leader Sheikh Isa Qassim, who censured the burning of copies of the sacred Muslim book as an “awful ancient absurdity.”

Under police protection on Thursday, the members of “Danske Patrioter” — a Danish far-right and anti-Islam extremist group — continued the widely-condemned act of Quran desecration for the fourth consecutive day in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen.

The ultranationalist group burned the holy Muslim book in front of the Turkish, Iraqi, Egyptian, Saudi Arabian, and Iranian embassies as it chanted slogans against Islam.

The extremist group also live-streamed the sacrilegious act on its Facebook account.

Earlier in the day, a 47-year-old Swedish woman desecrated the Holy Quran in Bromma, in the western part of Stockholm, under full protection of the Swedish police.

Over the past month, the holy Muslim book has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements multiple times in Sweden and Denmark.

The demonstrators took to the streets in Bahrain’s major cities after Friday prayers to voice their support for the holy Muslim book and the Islamic sanctities.