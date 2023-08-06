0
Sunday 6 August 2023 - 00:12

Russia’s Su-30 Fighter Shadows US MQ-9A Reaper Drone over Black Sea

Story Code : 1073940
Russia’s Su-30 Fighter Shadows US MQ-9A Reaper Drone over Black Sea
“On August 5, 2023, Russian radar systems detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the waters of the Black Sea. A Su-30 fighter jet of the air defense units on duty was scrambled to identify the air target and to prevent the violation of the state border of the Russian Federation. The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9A Reaper belonging to the US Air Force,” the center said.
 
It was pointed out that as soon as the Russian fighter approached the foreign reconnaissance drone, the latter made a U-turn away from the state border of Russia. The Russian plane safely returned to its home air base. There was no unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace.
Comment


Featured Stories
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
IRGC’s Salami: Outsiders Unwelcome in Region
2 August 2023
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
Silencing Truth: YouTube Deletes two More Accounts Linked to Yemen’s Ansarullah
2 August 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
Sayyed Nasrallah to Muslim Youth: You Must Protect Your Quran and Punish the Abusive Criminals Severely
2 August 2023