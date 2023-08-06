Russian Forces Liberate LPR’s Novoselovskoye in Kupyansk Area: Top Brass

Islam Times - The Russian forces have liberated the Novoselovskoye settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

The ‘Alyosha’ tank crew took out two Ukrainian T-72B tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier and five MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles, carrying troops, in a battle in the Zaporozhye area, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

“In the first minutes of the battle, the gunner-operator Alexey Neustroyev destroyed two enemy T-72B tanks with accurate fire. In the next 30 minutes, one M113 armored personnel carrier and five US-manufactured MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, together with the troops, were destroyed,” the ministry said in a statement.

It was noted that after eliminating the remaining enemy combat vehicle, for about 40 minutes the tank crew had still been giving cover to Russian motorized rifle units that were being arrayed in battle formation.

“The settlement of Novoselovskoye in the LPR was liberated in the Kupyansk area thanks to the competent and professional actions of the western battlegroup,” he pointed out.