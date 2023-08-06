Hezbollah Command Follows Up Dahiyeh Fire on Ground

Islam Times - As fire continued on Saturday going through the fabrics factory in Beirut’s Dahiyeh for the sixth consecutive day, Hezbollah command tasked the top security official Hajj Wafiq Safa with following up the issue on ground.

Safa also voiced Hezbollah readiness to provide all the requirements needed to accomplish the mission in coordination with the state institutions.

For his part, Khattar also confirmed the Civil Defense role in fighting the fire, underlining the hardships that confront the firefighters in the underground fires.

It is worth noting that the fire erupted late Sunday and devoured the highly combustible materials on the third underground floor.

Safa inspected the scene of the fire in presence of the Civil Defense Chief General Maroun Khattar, stressing the importance of speeding up the firefighting process in order to extinguish the blaze as soon as possible.