Sunday 6 August 2023 - 00:16

Hezbollah Command Follows Up Dahiyeh Fire on Ground

Safa inspected the scene of the fire in presence of the Civil Defense Chief General Maroun Khattar, stressing the importance of speeding up the firefighting process in order to extinguish the blaze as soon as possible.
 
Safa also voiced Hezbollah readiness to provide all the requirements needed to accomplish the mission in coordination with the state institutions.
 
For his part, Khattar also confirmed the Civil Defense role in fighting the fire, underlining the hardships that confront the firefighters in the underground fires.
 
It is worth noting that the fire erupted late Sunday and devoured the highly combustible materials on the third underground floor.
