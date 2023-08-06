Sayyed Safieddine Reiterates Hezbollah Keenness on Lebanese Army, All States Institutions

Islam Times - Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the Party’s engagement in the Axis of Resistance project to liberate Palestine does not mean that it accepts Lebanon’s destruction.

“Hezbollah is not interested in the collapse of the state in Lebanon.”

Sayyed Safieddine indicated that Hezbollah does not plan to rule the country, adding that the Resistance Party just want to reinforce the national strengths in order to protect the rights and resources.

Sayyed Safieddine also pointed out that Hezbollah is not interested in tampering with the Taif Constitution.

“The Resistance terrifies the Israeli enemy because it possesses power.”

Hezbollah has been accumulating power in the various military, scientific, economic, and social fields for over 40 years, according to Sayyed Safieddine.

Addressing a partisan ceremony in Bekaa, Sayyed Safieddine reiterated Hezbollah keenness on the Lebanese Army, Security Agencies and all the state institutes.