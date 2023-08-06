Trump Says Only He Can Prevent World War Three

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump claimed that he is the only person capable of preventing a Third World War.

"The weaponry is so powerful today that it's an obliteration of the world. I will make sure it doesn't happen. And I do believe I'm the only one that's going to be able to do that," Trump asserted, TASS reported.

He also insisted that if elected next November, he would achieve a peace settlement on the Ukraine war before having "even arrived at the Oval Office." "We will get it settled immediately and fairly settled not for one side or the other. We will get it fairly settled," Trump added.

Earlier, Trump has repeatedly said that incumbent US leader Joe Biden has been driving humankind to World War III with his actions. Trump also claimed that he would settle the situation in Ukraine in a day’s time, if he were to be re-elected president in November 2024.

"I will prevent World War Three," he said at a Republican fundraising event in South Carolina.