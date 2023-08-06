Albania Puts New Restrictions on MKO Terrorist Camp

Islam Times - The Albanian police have imposed new restrictions on the camp of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) near capital Tirana.

According to the reports, nobody is allowed to enter or exit the camp without the authorization of Albanian police.

A few days ago, the government of Albania banned Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the terrorist MKO group, from entering the country.

Sources said Albania’s counter-terrorism court has issued the ban after reviewing evidence that shows the group has run terrorist activities in Iran.

Rajavi fled from Albania to France in late June, after Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.

They seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

Reports suggest that the MKO terror group member killed in the raid was ‘Abdolvahhab Faraji’, a prominent commander of the terrorist group with expertise in military engineering operations who was in charge of technical and engineering activities during an operation launched by the MKO terrorists against Iran in July 1988.

MKO members spent many years in Iraq, where they were hosted and armed by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. They sided with Saddam during the 1980-88 imposed war against Iran and then helped him quell domestic uprisings in various parts of the Arab country.

The hated group is responsible for killing thousands of Iranian civilians and officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

More than 17,000 Iranians, many of them civilians, have been killed at the hands of the MKO in different acts of terrorism including bombings in public places, and targeted killings.

The new restrictions have been placed to control the terrorists accommodated in the Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of Albania’s capital Tirana.