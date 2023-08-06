0
Sunday 6 August 2023 - 08:30

Russia, Syria Warplanes Pound Terrorists Positions in Idlib

Story Code : 1074001
The terrorists had turned the positions into centers for carrying out sabotage and terrorist operations, attacks on Syrian army forces, and civilian residents of the region, according to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.
 
Earlier on Saturday, Russian Air Force launched an airstrike on the positions of terrorists near Syria's Idlib.
 
This air strike came a few days after the Russian Reconciliation Center in Latakia Rif announced that the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group was planning to attack Russian patrols in Syria.
 
Earlier on Friday, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said that the US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace 28 times during the past day, TASS reported.
 
"Aircraft of the so-called US-led international anti-terrorist coalition continue to create dangerous situation in the sky over Syria, infringing upon Syria’s airspace and violating deconfliction protocols. Eleven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours," he said.
 
According to Kulit, the number of violations of Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, is growing. "Thus, during the day, 17 such violations by one pair of the coalition’s F-16, five pairs of F-35, and two pairs of Rafale fighter jets, as well as by two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles were reported," he said.
