0
Sunday 6 August 2023 - 08:32

Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement

Story Code : 1074002
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
The participants in the peace conference hosted by Saudi Arabia decided to form working groups to discuss the points of "Volodymyr Zelensky's plan" to resolve the crisis in this country, European sources reported.
 
According to sources, a number of participants in this conference believe that "respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine should be the basis of any peace agreement, as well as being in accordance with the United Nations Charter."
 
European sources quoted that the date of the heads of states conference has not been determined yet, but it may be held before the end of the year.
 
No final statement was issued on Saturday and according to participants, some representatives plan to attend bilateral meetings on Sunday in Jeddah.
 
Saudi Arabia hosts peace conference on Ukraine war excluding Russia. Representatives from more than 30 countries including Brazil, England, India, China, the US, Turkey, South Africa, and countries in European Union are present at the event.
 
Saudi Press Agency announced that mainly national security advisers representing the participating countries are present in these consultations and Saudi Arabia hopes the planned talks will find peaceful ways to resolve the war in Ukraine.
 
Zelensky proposed a 10-clauses peace plan in November 2022. It includes the mutual exchange of prisoners, as well as ensuring nuclear, food, and energy security. His proposed peace plan also includes principles such as the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine and the restoration of the "complete territorial integrity" of this country. 
 
Zelensky also called for security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for the country's "financial losses" using Russian assets.
Comment


Featured Stories
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
Crossing All Limits: A Woman Torches Another Quran in Sweden!
4 August 2023
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
Iran: Syria Symbol of Resistance against ‘Israel’, US-Led Supporters
3 August 2023
China
China's Ambassador Blames NATO Expansion for Ukraine Conflict
3 August 2023
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
US Seeking to Obtain Data on Russia’s Strategic Arsenal: Envoy
3 August 2023