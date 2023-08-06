Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement

Islam Times - The participants in the Saudi Arabia peace conference on the Ukraine war discuss the proposed "Volodymyr Zelensky's plan" in order to resolve the crisis in this country.

According to sources, a number of participants in this conference believe that "respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine should be the basis of any peace agreement, as well as being in accordance with the United Nations Charter."

European sources quoted that the date of the heads of states conference has not been determined yet, but it may be held before the end of the year.

No final statement was issued on Saturday and according to participants, some representatives plan to attend bilateral meetings on Sunday in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia hosts peace conference on Ukraine war excluding Russia. Representatives from more than 30 countries including Brazil, England, India, China, the US, Turkey, South Africa, and countries in European Union are present at the event.

Saudi Press Agency announced that mainly national security advisers representing the participating countries are present in these consultations and Saudi Arabia hopes the planned talks will find peaceful ways to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Zelensky proposed a 10-clauses peace plan in November 2022. It includes the mutual exchange of prisoners, as well as ensuring nuclear, food, and energy security. His proposed peace plan also includes principles such as the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine and the restoration of the "complete territorial integrity" of this country.

Zelensky also called for security guarantees for Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for the country's "financial losses" using Russian assets.

The participants in the peace conference hosted by Saudi Arabia decided to form working groups to discuss the points of "Volodymyr Zelensky's plan" to resolve the crisis in this country, European sources reported.