Sunday 6 August 2023 - 08:36

Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs

Story Code : 1074004
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
The attacks late on Saturday came as senior officials from 40 countries – including China, India, and the United States – held talks in Saudi Arabia on how to end the war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.
 
A final declaration is not expected from the two-day meeting.
 
Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for the attack on the blood center in the eastern town of Kupiansk late on Saturday, while Moscow-installed officials accused Kyiv of using cluster munitions to damage a university in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region as a “war crime” and said, “There are dead and wounded”.
 
He did not say how many were killed or injured.
 
Hours after Zelenskyy’s report, the Moscow-installed governor of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, said a university building in the area was in flames due to Ukrainian shelling.
 
He said preliminary information indicated the cause of the fire was the controversial cluster munitions.
