Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs

Islam Times - A blood transfusion center, a university, and an aeronautics facility in Ukraine have been damaged in deadly air raids as Russian and Ukrainian forces escalated their attacks following Kyiv's strike on a Russian tanker.

Ukrainian officials blamed Russia for the attack on the blood center in the eastern town of Kupiansk late on Saturday, while Moscow-installed officials accused Kyiv of using cluster munitions to damage a university in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack on Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region as a “war crime” and said, “There are dead and wounded”.

He did not say how many were killed or injured.

Hours after Zelenskyy’s report, the Moscow-installed governor of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, said a university building in the area was in flames due to Ukrainian shelling.

He said preliminary information indicated the cause of the fire was the controversial cluster munitions.

The attacks late on Saturday came as senior officials from 40 countries – including China, India, and the United States – held talks in Saudi Arabia on how to end the war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.