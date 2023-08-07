Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian naval flotilla for accomplishing its round-the-world voyage which elevated Tehran’s prestige on the international scene, and underlined that the historic mission has reminded the superpowers that they don't have the power and authority to monopolize the privilege of sailing across high seas.

He said the Iranian Navy's presence in remote waters such as the Pacific and Atlantic oceans contribute to national security.

"The United States and other superpowers monopolize general issues pertaining to mankind. If they could, those powers would even claim the seas in their name so that others would not have access to the natural resource," Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

"However, by your presence and your vigilance in countering their hostile behavior in order to thwart your voyage, you proved that the high seas belong to all," he added.

The Leader pointed to the obstacles created by the US in maritime transportation, saying it made no sense for them to claim they would not allow ships to pass through certain straits.

"The sea and the air must be free for all nations and security of shipping and maritime transport must be ensured for all," the Supreme Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei censured the US for targeting oil tankers and helping smugglers in the region and beyond, adding such measures are a serious breach of international humanitarian norms.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the successful mission of the 86th flotilla resulted from "hard work, determination, self-confidence, advanced military know-how, efficient management and courage as well as endurance in the face of difficulties".

He honored the flotilla and its personnel, comprising domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the flotilla's sailing of virtually 65,000 kilometers in about eight months was "unprecedented in the history of Iranian seafaring."

"The profound job done by the flotilla should not be taken for granted and seen as merely a military and naval operation given the invaluable lessons learned from the voyage," the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei added by accomplishing the mission the 86th flotilla "elevated the level of the country's military capabilities."

Considering the fact that virtually 90 percent of global trade is conducted via maritime transport. the Leader stated, Iranian officials need to work for the better use of maritime capacities of the Islamic Republic in order to serve national interests.

In mid-May, the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla finished its historic world voyaging mission after eight months and harbored at the Southern port of Bandar Abbas after sailing 65,000km. The mission was aimed at expanding Iran’s naval presence in international waters.

For the first time in Iran’s naval history, the 86th flotilla, comprised of Dena and Makran warships, undertook a long voyage around the world and sailed in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans without relying on aid from shores. Dena is a Mowj-class warship that joined the Iranian Navy in June 2021. The military vessel is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons. The other vessel of the flotilla is Makran, a forward base ship weighing 121,000 tons.

Tehran has repeatedly assured other countries that its military might poses no threat to them, insisting that its defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers. In line with international efforts against piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, safeguarding merchant containers and oil ships owned or leased by Iran or other countries.

The naval forces have in recent years managed to thwart several pirate attacks on both Iranian and foreign oil tankers and trade vessels

The Iranian naval forces succeeded in escorting more than 10,000 commercial ships to ensure their safe passage during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (1980-88). And over the past years, the forces have thwarted hundreds of pirate attacks.

