Iran: US Has Dark History in Nuclear Weapons

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana'ani blasted the US over its history of using nuclear weapons, and said that Washington is supporting the nuclear-armed Israeli regime, while portraying itself as an advocate of global disarmament.

The US has "a dark history of using nukes as a WMD & aiding an illegitimate regime with the largest nuclear arsenal", he wrote. “Is it fit to be the flag bearer of a nuclear weapons ban!?"

Kana'ani also rejected Washington's claims about Iran’s nuclear activities as "a deliberate repetition of a big lie".

On August 6, 1945, the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. Three days later, it dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

The US ally, Israel, is also estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

In recent years, Washington has been trying to fuel fears about Iran’s nuclear program, whose peaceful nature has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kana’ani questioned the US fitness for leading calls for the elimination of weapons of mass destruction in a post on Twitter, on Sunday marking the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima.