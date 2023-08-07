0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 03:18

Iran: US Has Dark History in Nuclear Weapons

Story Code : 1074120
Iran: US Has Dark History in Nuclear Weapons
Kana’ani questioned the US fitness for leading calls for the elimination of weapons of mass destruction in a post on Twitter, on Sunday marking the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
 
The US has "a dark history of using nukes as a WMD & aiding an illegitimate regime with the largest nuclear arsenal", he wrote. “Is it fit to be the flag bearer of a nuclear weapons ban!?"
 
Kana'ani also rejected Washington's claims about Iran’s nuclear activities as "a deliberate repetition of a big lie".
 
On August 6, 1945, the US dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. Three days later, it dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.
 
The US ally, Israel, is also estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.
 
In recent years, Washington has been trying to fuel fears about Iran’s nuclear program, whose peaceful nature has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023