0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 03:21

Russia Eyes Boosting Cooperation with Iran in Manufacturing Airplanes, Choppers

Story Code : 1074122
Russia Eyes Boosting Cooperation with Iran in Manufacturing Airplanes, Choppers
An expert-level meeting was held at the venue of Iran’s Ministry of Trade Sunday on “Reviewing Solutions and Necessary Infrastructural Facilities for Development of Cooperation between Iran and Russia on Overhauling and Manufacturing Aircraft and Helicopter”.
 
The Russian Federation’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade for Aviation Affairs Andrey Boginsky and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry for Transportation Affairs Manoucheh Manteghi attended the meeting. 
 
During the meeting, it was agreed that the two sides would clinch an agreement on the development of necessary infrastructures for cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of overhauling and manufacturing airplanes and helicopters.
 
According to the scheduled program, the Russian delegation will visit Iranian aviation and defense industries to learn about their capacities and potentials. 
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023