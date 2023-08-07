Russia Eyes Boosting Cooperation with Iran in Manufacturing Airplanes, Choppers

Islam Times - Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade for aviation affairs emphasized increasing bilateral cooperation with Iran in the field of overhauling and manufacturing airplanes and helicopters.

The Russian Federation’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade for Aviation Affairs Andrey Boginsky and Iran’s Deputy Minister of Industry for Transportation Affairs Manoucheh Manteghi attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the two sides would clinch an agreement on the development of necessary infrastructures for cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of overhauling and manufacturing airplanes and helicopters.

According to the scheduled program, the Russian delegation will visit Iranian aviation and defense industries to learn about their capacities and potentials.

An expert-level meeting was held at the venue of Iran’s Ministry of Trade Sunday on “Reviewing Solutions and Necessary Infrastructural Facilities for Development of Cooperation between Iran and Russia on Overhauling and Manufacturing Aircraft and Helicopter”.