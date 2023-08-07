$262 Billion in Deposits Exit Four US Banks

Islam Times - The United States’ biggest banks, including GP Morgan, Wells Fargo, BofA and Citi Bank, are witnessing a contraction of customer deposits as another regional bank is forced to close its doors.

All customer deposits have been transferred to Dream First Bank, National Association (N.A.), also based in Kansas.

The collapse comes as a new report reveals the amount of cash that customers have taken out of the four largest banks in the US.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have lost $262 billion due to deposit flight compared to the same period last year, reports Yahoo Finance.

Although big banks are weathering a sharp deposit decline, CFRA equity analyst Alexander Yokum says the data ironically shows that the bigger banks are overpowering the smaller institutions.

He says that deposits into smaller banks are rising simply because they are being forced to pay more for their customers.

“The regionals are winning the deposit battle right now because they’re willing to pay the most.”

Yokum’s analysis is supported by JPMorgan’s impressive Q2 presentation, which recorded a 67% rise in quarterly profits to $14.47 billion in the quarter ended June 30, despite the large drop in deposits, dailyhodl.com reported.

As for Heartland Tri-State Bank, the FDIC says that transferring over the bank’s assets to a new institution was more cost efficient than using the FDIC’s insurance fund to compensate customers.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) says Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, Kansas, failed on July 28.