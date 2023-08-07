0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 03:30

Passenger Train Derails in Southern Pakistan, Leaving 15 Dead, 50 Injured

Story Code : 1074125
Local broadcaster Geo reported that the tragic incident resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left 50 people injured as approximately 10 cars of the passenger train derailed near a town in the southern province of Sindh, approximately 275 km (171 miles) from Karachi, the country's largest city.
 
Accidents on Pakistan's deteriorating rail system are unfortunately frequent, and efforts to secure funds for upgrading the rail network have been ongoing for years, aligning with China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects.
