Islam Times - At least 30 people were injured on Sunday when several coaches of a passenger train derailed near Sarhari Railway Station in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, confirmed an official from Pakistan Railway.

Accidents on Pakistan's deteriorating rail system are unfortunately frequent, and efforts to secure funds for upgrading the rail network have been ongoing for years, aligning with China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects.

Local broadcaster Geo reported that the tragic incident resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left 50 people injured as approximately 10 cars of the passenger train derailed near a town in the southern province of Sindh, approximately 275 km (171 miles) from Karachi, the country's largest city.