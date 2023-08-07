0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 03:40

Russia Shoots Down 11 US-made HIMARS Rockets

Story Code : 1074134
Air defense systems have intercepted 11 rockets of the HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system and one HARM anti-radar missile in the past day, Konashenkov said. " In addition, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down," he added.
 
He went on to say that the Russian military operating in the Krasny Liman area have repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian troops near Kovalyovka in the LPR and near the Serebryanskoye forestry.
 
The Russian official also stressed that the Russian troops have hit 136 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower, and military hardware in 145 areas in the past day.
 
"Military planes, missile troops and artillery of the Russian army battlegroups "hit 136 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 145 areas," TASS quoted him as saying.
