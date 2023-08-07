0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 03:43

Russian Diplomat: West Efforts to Make Global South back Kyiv Doomed to Failure

Story Code : 1074136
Russian Diplomat: West Efforts to Make Global South back Kyiv Doomed to Failure
"[The meeting in Jeddah is] a reflection of the West's attempt to continue futile, doomed to failure efforts to mobilize the international community, or more precisely, the global South, even if not entirely, to support the so-called Zelensky formula, which is doomed and unworkable from the outset," Sergey Ryabkov said, according to TASS.
 
Saudi-hosted talks on the Ukraine crisis kicked off in Jeddah on Saturday with national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries in attendance.
 
The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict, Saudi state-run media reported.
 
Ukraine and its allies hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries - but not Russia - will agree on key principles on how to end war in Ukraine.
 
The forum excludes Russia, but the Kremlin said it will “keep an eye” on the meeting. 
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023