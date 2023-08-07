Russian Diplomat: West Efforts to Make Global South back Kyiv Doomed to Failure

Islam Times - The West's efforts to mobilize the global South to support Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's formula are doomed to failure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said Sunday.

Saudi-hosted talks on the Ukraine crisis kicked off in Jeddah on Saturday with national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries in attendance.

The two-day meeting is part of a diplomatic push by Ukraine to build support beyond its core Western backers by reaching out to Global South countries that have been reluctant to take sides in the conflict, Saudi state-run media reported.

Ukraine and its allies hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries - but not Russia - will agree on key principles on how to end war in Ukraine.

The forum excludes Russia, but the Kremlin said it will “keep an eye” on the meeting.

"[The meeting in Jeddah is] a reflection of the West's attempt to continue futile, doomed to failure efforts to mobilize the international community, or more precisely, the global South, even if not entirely, to support the so-called Zelensky formula, which is doomed and unworkable from the outset," Sergey Ryabkov said, according to TASS.