0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 09:48

Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning

Story Code : 1074204
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
"I condemn these racist acts of hatred against Muslim nations," he told the Al Mayadeen TV, "The silence of European leaders over the burning of copies of the Quran is surprising, which amounts to their complicity in the crime", TASS reported.
 
According to Maduro, it is impossible to turn a blind eye to such provocations that humiliate Islam and its followers. "What would European Christians say if a Bible was burned in front of them? Therefore, the angry reaction of the Islamic world to the desecration of copies of the holy book is quite natural," he pointed out.
 
Anti-Islamic actions involving the burning of the Quran took place on July 25 near the embassies of Egypt and Turkey in Copenhagen. A similar action was carried out a day earlier in front of the Iraqi embassy. All were organized by the far-right ultranationalist group Danish Patriots.
 
On June 28, the burning of the Quran took place during a police-authorized demonstration in downtown Stockholm. Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant, tore pages from the Quran and set it on fire. On July 20, he staged another provocation in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, prompting protesters to attack the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
N Korea Defends Nuke Weapons as Sovereign Right
5 August 2023
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
Former US VP’s Son Accused of Sports Washing Saudi Abuses
4 August 2023
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
ISIL Confirms Death of Leader, Names Successor
4 August 2023