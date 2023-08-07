Hamas: ‘Israel’ Not to Evade Punishment for Its Atrocities

Islam Times - The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has vowed that the Palestinian people and the nation's resistance fighters will not allow persisting “Israeli” atrocities across occupied Palestine to go unpunished.

The spokesman further emphasized that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain, and would, rather, “fuel” more acts of resistance and “the glorious uprising and the great revolution” against the apartheid entity.

“Our people’s will, remains solid and won't be broken by Israeli atrocities,” he underlined.

Qaseem further added that the recent escalation in “Israeli” crimes against the Palestinian population highlights the need to “work diligently to establish a national, practical plan to confront the occupation,” with collaboration of all Palestinian factions.

Earlier on Sunday, “Israeli” forces opened fire at a vehicle near the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, martyring all three Palestinian occupants.

The regime forces prevented an ambulance from reaching the victims.

“Israeli” occupation forces later seized the corpse of the three Palestinian as well as the vehicle they were riding in.

