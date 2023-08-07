“Israel” Fears Hezbollah’s PGMs in Any Coming War: Sayyed Nasrallah Understands Our Strength, Identifies Weakness

Islam Times - Under the title, “It’s time for a policy change on the northern border”, Jacob Nagel feared that “Hezbollah has hundreds of thousands of non-guided missiles of various ranges, as well as anti-tank missiles, drones, intelligence collection tools and more.”

He further stated that “In recent years, they have also been adding guidance systems to ‘dumb’ missiles and even manufacturing full PGM missiles in production facilities on Lebanese soil.”

“PGMs will pose a very big problem for ‘Israel’ in any future campaign,” Nagel wrote, noting that “‘Israel’ has been conducting an ongoing effort to prevent and mitigate this threat, reportedly mostly in Syria and Iran, not Lebanon.”

According to the writer, “‘Israel’ must punish Hezbollah for every provocation and attempt to change the situation on the ground in Lebanon, but this is not enough: ‘Israel’ must also punish those who fund and encourage Hezbollah, i.e., Iran. The Iranian punishment does not have to come immediately or directly; there are many ways and means to harm and weaken Iran.”

Meanwhile, Nagel admitted failure in face of Hezbollah by saying: “‘Israel’ must regain its deterrence vis-à-vis Hezbollah, which has been eroded in recent years. Without getting into the debate about the merits of the latest deal with Lebanon on the maritime border and gas fields, I have no doubt that a significant part of the deterrence loss can be attributed to the way ‘Israel’ conducted the negotiations with [Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah.”

“[Sayyed] Nasrallah understands strength and identifies weakness, and now his perception is that ‘Israel’ was deterred on that occasion. It has affected his behavior since then, and he must be disabused of that notion,” he mentioned, claiming that “Restoring ‘Israeli’ deterrence will also improve ‘Israel’s’ standing in the region, including the efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.”

In his article at the “JNS”, Nagel cautioned that the main danger that the Zionist entity faces is Hezbollah’s “goal of assembling an arsenal of PGMs [precision-guided munitions] by transferring missiles, missile parts and production technology from Iran.”