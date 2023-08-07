“Israel’s” War Scenario with Hezbollah: 6,000 Rockets during First Days, more than 500 Settlers Killed

Islam Times - In the shadow of “Israel's” internal crisis, “much is circulated in the “Israeli” media regarding a noticeable rise in the probability of a war with Hezbollah.

According to the report, the situation that “Israel’s” internal front is preparing for is considered the worst-case battle scenario by security officials.

In such a scenario, over the course of one day of battle, “Israel” would have to contend with thousands of rockets fired, and within the first few days, about 6,000 rockets would be launched at the apartheid entity.

“As time progresses, the number would decline to about only 1,500 to 2,000 rockets a day,” the daily estimated.

“Israeli” security experts further estimate that every day, there will be approximately 1,500 effective strikes on “Israel”, and that is after subtracting rockets that statistically land in open areas and interceptions by the Iron Dome system, which would not manage to intercept the high percentage of missiles which we have gotten used to during confrontations in the south.

In light of the predicted scope of rocket fire, according to the “Israeli” establishment’s updated scenario, a joint campaign led by Hezbollah would claim the lives of approximately 500 “Israeli” settlers on the internal front [the number does not include fallen soldiers], and thousands more would be wounded. But despite the shocking numbers, what disturbs the military establishment above all is the growing precise abilities around Israel's borders.

Security officials say that one of the substantial lessons learned from the war in Ukraine is the effectiveness of unmanned aircraft.

As part of the scenario, the “Israeli” war establishment is not ruling out the possibility that Hezbollah, Iran, or their proxies would manage to harm known and static strategic facilities in Israel, such as electricity, in a way that would cause an hours-long or even days-long entity’s blackout. According to the scenario, “Israel” would be in the dark for 24 to 72 hours.

Meanwhile, “Israel’s” severe fear is of a precise strike on the power stations, which would critically impair “Israel's” ability to create electricity. Without electricity, communication would also be severely disrupted, the cellular infrastructure for consumers would be disrupted, and even the ability to warn against incoming missiles would be critically harmed.

Another challenge that is no less substantial would be the internal front, and it is not unforeseen that “Israel” would have to contend with dozens of internal riots at a time. To clear roads for forces and to deal with riots on the internal front so they would not disturb the soldiers on the battlefield, the “Israeli” army created 16 reserve brigades.

“Israel Hayom” reported that Zionist security officials predict that if such a war were to break out, it would not be limited to one front but rather be a multi-front campaign.