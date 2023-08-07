0
Monday 7 August 2023 - 09:57

Niger Closes Airspace As ECOWAS Deadline for Coup Reversal Expires

Story Code : 1074215
The move, announced late on Sunday, came as tens of thousands of coup supporters gathered at a stadium in Niger’s capital, Niamey, to cheer on the generals who seized power – or the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland [CNSP].
 
Amadou Abdramane, a spokesman for the CNSP, cited the threat of military intervention from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS] for the airspace closure.
 
In a statement read out on national television, Abdramane said there had been a pre-deployment of forces in two Central African countries in preparation for intervention, but did not give details.
 
“In the face of the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday… for all aircraft until further notice,” he said, noting that “Niger’s armed forces and all our defense and security forces, backed by the unfailing support of our people, are ready to defend the integrity of our territory.”
 
ECOWAS has condemned the coup, imposing severe economic and travel sanctions, including cutting off Niger’s power supply. The bloc’s defense chiefs have agreed on a possible military action plan, if the country’s detained leader is not released and reinstated by Sunday.
 
ECOWAS has not said what its next steps would be or when exactly on Sunday its deadline expires.
