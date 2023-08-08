0
Tuesday 8 August 2023

IRGC Captures Terrorists Sneaking into Iran from Pakistan

Prosecutor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province Mehdi Shamsabadi said on Sunday "a team of four Takfiri terrorists" who had [illegally] entered the country from a neighboring country and settled in Jakigur were identified, detained, and handed over to the judicial authorities.
 
He added that five AK47 rifles, a hunting gun, 24 magazines, 700 AK47 bullets, two hunting cameras, face masks and several tactical vests were confiscated from the gunmen.
 
Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.
 
Back in early July, Iranian security agents managed to foil a terror attack on a Police station in Zahedan, killing all assailants. Two Iranian police officers were martyred during the raid, the provincial prosecutor confirmed. In May, five Iranian border guards were martyred in clashes with militants in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
 
In early October, terrorists launched attacks on several police stations and public places in Zahedan after congregational prayers in the city, killing doznes of people, including security forces and people, and injuring several others.
 
Iranian authorities say some of the elements behind the violence had been identified and captured, adding they resolve to take revenge for the martyrdom of IRGC and Basij members as well as civilians.
 
Iranian military officials warned neighboring countries to observe the principle of good neighborliness and not allow destabilizing activities on their soil.
 
The Pakistan-based Jaish Al-Adl has conducted several bomb attacks and kidnappings in Southeastern Iran in a bid to disrupt the country’s security. The terror group enjoys all-out backing of the United States and some Arab countries in West Asia.
 
Iranian security agents have in recent years dismantled several terrorist networks affiliated with the foreign-backed notorious terror group in Sistan and Balouchestan province.
