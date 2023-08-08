0
Tuesday 8 August 2023 - 04:03

Japan Supports JCPOA Revival

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tokyo on Monday, Prime Minister Kishida expressed Japan’s support for the restart of the talks between Iran and the other parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the purpose of fulfillment of the JCPOA commitments by all sides.
 
He also hailed the positive interaction between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
 
Expressing satisfaction with the new positive developments in the Persian Gulf region, the Japanese premier said Tokyo supports regional cooperation for the promotion of sustainable security.
 
He also pointed to his important meeting with the president of Iran, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2022, highlighting the significance of closer relations between the two nations.
 
For his part, Amirabdollahian described the Japanese prime minister’s knowledge of the bilateral relations and the regional developments as a great asset to the enhancement of ties.
 
He also welcomed plans to formulate a road map to long-term cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic and cultural fields.
 
Highlighting Iran’s leading role in ensuring the security of energy in the Persian Gulf region, Amirabdollahian described the new regional developments as a harbinger of closer intra-regional cooperation and promotion of stability, security and development.
 
The two officials also talked about the negotiations on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and the course of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in accordance with the Safeguards Agreements.
