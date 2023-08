Islam Times - At least four people have been injured in an explosion at grain silos near the port of Derince in western Turkey, according to media reports.

“We heard an explosion noise, and we saw the explosion hit TMO’s silos. Four injured people were sent to hospital,” Derince Mayor Zeki Akgun was quoted as saying by state broadcaster TRT.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

The reason for the explosion at about 2:40pm (11:40 GMT) near Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silos was not immediately clear.