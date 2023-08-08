Iran Summons Denmark’s Envoy over Quran Desecration

Islam Times - Danish ambassador to Tehran Jasper Vahr was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in protest at the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Scandinavian country.

"He has been asked to immediately convey Iran's protest to his government," Kanaani said, adding that Iran expects Denmark to take responsible measures that would prevent the recurrence of such sacrilegious acts.

That came as the Quran was once again desecrated in front of the embassies of five Muslim nations in Copenhagen by an extremist group last week.

Kanaani said the Danish envoy had briefed the Iranian Foreign Ministry about measures slated to be taken by his government to prevent such blasphemies, but he stressed that Tehran expects the Nordic country to take action in this regard, Press TV reported.

The spokesman reiterated that the desecration of the Holy Quran is "an ignoble Zionist project."

Still, he held Denmark and Sweden responsible for allowing such "horrible" acts to take place on their territories, noting that such acts are in violation of international regulations and the UN charter.

