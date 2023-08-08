0
Tuesday 8 August 2023

Activists Rally in NYC to Protest Nuclear Weapons on Hiroshima Anniversary

The organization 'Humanity for Peace' called to protest against the 'danger of nuclear war' amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ruptly reported.
 
"The threat of nuclear war, the military-industrial complex hurts everybody", said Lee Harris, one of the protesters.
 
"We're here just to say that we don't support NATO, we don't support the wars, we don't support intervention in other countries and ruining them, especially since they also do nothing to really develop the American people or the Western people's lives as well", said Jamie Carlson, another demonstrator.
 
The United States has reportedly supported Kiev in its war against Russia with over 44 billion dollars in military aid since January 2021.
 
Several demonstrations took place across the world on the 78th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, in Japan.
 
The world's first atomic bomb was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing an estimated 140,000 people.
 
On August 9, another atomic bomb over Nagasaki followed killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people in the blast and in the aftermath. The twin bombings were the first - and only - time nuclear weapons have been used in conflict.
