Activists Rally in NYC to Protest Nuclear Weapons on Hiroshima Anniversary

Islam Times - Dozens of anti-NATO activists gathered in Hammarskjold Plaza in New York City on Sunday to protest against nuclear weapons on the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

"The threat of nuclear war, the military-industrial complex hurts everybody", said Lee Harris, one of the protesters.

"We're here just to say that we don't support NATO, we don't support the wars, we don't support intervention in other countries and ruining them, especially since they also do nothing to really develop the American people or the Western people's lives as well", said Jamie Carlson, another demonstrator.

The United States has reportedly supported Kiev in its war against Russia with over 44 billion dollars in military aid since January 2021.

Several demonstrations took place across the world on the 78th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, in Japan.

The world's first atomic bomb was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, killing an estimated 140,000 people.

On August 9, another atomic bomb over Nagasaki followed killing between 60,000 and 80,000 people in the blast and in the aftermath. The twin bombings were the first - and only - time nuclear weapons have been used in conflict.

The organization 'Humanity for Peace' called to protest against the 'danger of nuclear war' amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ruptly reported.