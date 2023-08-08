0
Tuesday 8 August 2023 - 04:33

Palestinian Teen Martyred After “Israeli Settlers’ Attack

Story Code : 1074340
Palestinian Teen Martyred After “Israeli Settlers’ Attack
The 17-year-old Ramzi Fathi Hamed succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, local news outlets reported, further citing witnesses as saying that the youth was shot and critically wounded near the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, when a Zionist settler opened fire at a vehicle he was riding.
 
The armed assailant was reportedly the guard for the nearby "Ofra" settlement.
 
Hamed’s death brings to 219 the number of Palestinians martyred by “Israeli” forces and Zionist settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip since the start of the year.
 
The development comes as a general strike has been declared in Jenin in the occupied West Bank to mourn the three victims of a separate attack on local Palestinians by the “Israeli” occupation forces.
 
The National and Islamic Forces in Jenin Province on Sunday called on people from all walks of life to join the strike action on Monday.
 
The three victims were martyred when “Israeli” forces opened fire at a vehicle they were riding in near the town of Arraba, south of Jenin.
 
The occupation forces further prevented an ambulance from reaching the victims.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023