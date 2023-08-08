Palestinian Teen Martyred After “Israeli Settlers’ Attack

Islam Times - A Palestinian teenager has been martyred of wounds suffered during a brutal attack perpetrated by an “Israeli” settler in the occupied West Bank three days ago.

The armed assailant was reportedly the guard for the nearby "Ofra" settlement.

Hamed’s death brings to 219 the number of Palestinians martyred by “Israeli” forces and Zionist settlers in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip since the start of the year.

The development comes as a general strike has been declared in Jenin in the occupied West Bank to mourn the three victims of a separate attack on local Palestinians by the “Israeli” occupation forces.

The National and Islamic Forces in Jenin Province on Sunday called on people from all walks of life to join the strike action on Monday.

The three victims were martyred when “Israeli” forces opened fire at a vehicle they were riding in near the town of Arraba, south of Jenin.

The occupation forces further prevented an ambulance from reaching the victims.

The 17-year-old Ramzi Fathi Hamed succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, local news outlets reported, further citing witnesses as saying that the youth was shot and critically wounded near the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, when a Zionist settler opened fire at a vehicle he was riding.