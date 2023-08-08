0
Tuesday 8 August 2023 - 04:56

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Bilateral Ties in Phone Call

Story Code : 1074344
Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrainian Crisis, Bilateral Ties in Phone Call
“The parties highly appreciated the ongoing development of Russian-Chinese relations, which demonstrate stability and positive dynamics amid general geopolitical instability on the planet,” the ministry said. The top diplomats “touched upon a number of hot regional topics, including the Ukrainian crisis,” it went on to say.
 
“The ministers discussed a range of pressing issues on the international agenda. They noted their rejection of the Western bloc’s confrontational policy toward Russia and China, its attempts to contain their development by means of sanctions and other illegitimate methods. They gave a positive assessment of the constructive dialogue and the high level of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing within the United Nations, BRICS, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization – TASS), the Group of Twenty and other international structures,” the ministry said.
 
The press release emphasized that the contact between the foreign ministers of Russia and China “once again confirmed unanimity or broad consonance of Moscow and Beijing’s approaches to world affairs.” The top diplomats also confirmed “their readiness to continue close foreign policy coordination,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added. It also said that the parties had paid specific attention to the bilateral agenda in terms of the implementation of agreements reached at the top political level.
 
Earlier, Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui conveyed Beijing’s position with regard to settling the Ukrainian conflict at an international conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
 
It was the first telephone call between the foreign ministers of Russia and China after Wang Yi’s recent appointment to that position. “Sergey Lavrov congratulated his Chinese counterpart on his recent appointment as Chinese Foreign Minister and wished him great success in his new demanding role,” the Foreign Ministry summed up.
Comment


Featured Stories
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Niger Coup Leaders Refuse to Let Senior US Diplomat Meet with Nation’s President
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region
8 August 2023
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
Russia: Peace Deal with Ukraine on Basis of Zelensky Plan Impossible
8 August 2023
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
“Israel” Strikes Damascus: 4 Syrian Soldiers Martyred
7 August 2023
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
Venezuela’s Maduro Castigates Silence of European Leaders on Quran Burning
7 August 2023
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
France’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
7 August 2023
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
Iran: Bushehr Nuclear Plant’s output Exceeds 60 bn KW/h
7 August 2023
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
India Authorities Raze 200 Muslim Homes Following Raging Hindu-Muslim Rift
6 August 2023
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
Russia Says Ukraine Hit Donetsk University with Cluster Bombs
6 August 2023
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
Jeddah Conference on Ukraine Ends without Final Statement
6 August 2023
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
African Countries Finalize Niger War Plans
5 August 2023
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
Maduro Accuses Trump of Drone Assassination Attempt
5 August 2023
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
Russian Oil Tanker Hit in Suspected Black Sea Drone Strike
5 August 2023