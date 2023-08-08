Islam Times - Under Secretary of Defense Intelligence & Security and other senior officials of the US Defense Department visited Palestinian Occupied Lands with provoking new riots in Iran on the agenda.

A high-level US defense delegation visited Israeli regime (Occupied Palestinian Lands) last week.

According to media reports, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie led a US delegation, which included Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director, Defense Intelligence Agency and other senior DOD officials, on an official visit to Tel Aviv regime this week.

The Americans met with Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Col. (res.) Eyal Zamir, Defense Ministry Political-Military Director Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, Head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate Col. Aharon Haliva and other senior Israeli defense officials, media reported

Under Secretary Moultrie and the delegation also met with Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and reaffirmed the ironclad defense and intelligence partnership between the US and Israel.

The two sides also discussed the Hezbollah threat, efforts to counter Iran’s influence across the region, and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral intelligence and defense cooperation.

Also, according to information leaked through the Prime Minister's office of the occupying regime, a secret meeting was recently held in the Palestinian-occupied territories with the participation of American generals and the Zionist regime's military officials, during which General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr. is the former Commander, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) who was one of the participants proposed the assassination of Iran's nuclear scientists in order to undermine Iran's power.

It seems that the US and the Zionist regime, ahead of foreign-backed mid-September 2022 riots against the security, economy, and livelihood of the Iranian people, are planning new riots and insecurity in Iran and the region.

Foreign-backed riots broke out in Iran in mid-September 2022 after the death of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. She fainted at a police station in the capital Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later at the hospital. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Iran’s intelligence community has said several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have used their spy and propaganda apparatuses to provoke violent riots in the country.

Rioters went on a rampage, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property. Dozens of people and security personnel were killed in the riots.

The US and the Zionist regime officials have held meetings to plot against the countries of the region and Iran