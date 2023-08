Islam Times - Sources close to the Syrian opposition reported that 10 people were killed after ISIL terrorists attacked the north of the country.

10 Syrian military forces were killed and 6 others were injured following the terrorist attack, the reports added.

Meanwhile, Sputnik citing a security source reported that one was killed and 3 others were injured in the attack.

Syrian official sources have not commented on this issue so far.

According to the reports, ISIL attacked Syrian Army positions in Raqqa on Tuesday.