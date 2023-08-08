Syria: Israel US Tool to Spread Chaos in Region

Islam Times - Syria has urged the United Nations to take immediate action on Israel's recurrent missile strikes against the Arab country after the regime's latest act of aggression claimed the lives of four Syrian soldiers.

In a statement released later in the day, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the United Nations and its Security Council to condemn Israel's incursions. It also urged the world body to take "immediate action to compel the occupying entity to stop its aggressive policies," the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The statement noted that Israel continues its "aggressive and terrorist policies" at the same time that the United States maintains its illegal presence on Syrian soil.

The statement said the coincidence of the Israeli attacks and the US military moves "prove once again that Israel is a tool [at the hands of the US] to spread chaos in the region, and the main reason behind the lack of [regional] security and stability."

Syrian foreign ministry also called on the world body "to strongly condemn Israel's terrorist attacks ... [and to] demand Israel’s backers allow the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the provisions of the UN Charter in maintaining international peace and security."

The United States continuously blocks the United Nations' anti-Israeli measures by vetoing them, thus preventing the world body from performing its duties concerning the occupying regime.

The US and its allies invaded Syria in 2014 under the pretext of fighting the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh. Washington still maintains its military presence in the Arab country, although Damascus and its allies defeated the terror outfit in late 2017.

The attack took place early Monday from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting the vicinity of the country's capital Damascus. It also wounded four other soldiers and caused some material damage.