US Untrustworthy: Russian Deputy FM

Islam Times - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov cautioned Iran against the hostile policies of the US, which he described as an unreliable partner.

Asked about the US government’s conduct in the course of talks on the removal of sanctions against Iran, the Russian deputy foreign minister said, “If you refer to the situation with respect to JCPOA and Iranian nuclear program, I would say that the US is not a partner that should be trusted. There is a saying in Russia (that says) ‘trust but control, trust but verify’.”

Hailing Iran’s policies after the US’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the European states’ failure to honor their commitments under the deal, Ryabkov added, “Iran showed a great deal of patience, ingenuity and creativity in approaching these issues, managed to remove a number of questions in its interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency, managed to stay cool, calm, despite all sorts of… adversary policies from a number of Western countries.”

He advised the “Iranian friends” to “move on, reach progress if possible, but be also on the watch, be always vigilant because you never know what happens in the US in their policies towards our countries, Iran included, the next day.”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting dubbed ‘Iran and BRICS: Prospects for Partnership and Cooperation’, held in Tehran on Tuesday, Ryabkov slammed the US’ hostile policies towards his country and Iran.